Tomahawk announce first album in eight years, ‘Tonic Immobility’

Tomahawk will release a new album, ‘Tonic Immobility’, after an eight-year absence – listen to the album’s first single ‘Business Casual’ now.

The rock supergroup – comprising Matt Paton (Faith No More, Mr Bungle), Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard, Unsemble), Trevor Dunn (Mr Bungle, Fantômas) and John Stanier (Helmet, Battles) – will share the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Oddfellows’ on March 26.

Denison said of the record: “‘Tonic Immobility’ could just be something in the air we’re feeling. It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes” [quote via Blabbermouth].

He continued: “For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

‘Tonic Immobility’ tracklist:

01. ‘SHHH!’

02. ‘Valentine Shine’

03. ‘Predators And Scavengers’

04. ‘Doomsday Fatigue’

05. ‘Business Casual’

06. ‘Tattoo Zero’

07. ‘Fatback’

08. ‘Howlie’

09. ‘Eureka’

10. ‘Sidewinder’

11. ‘Recoil’

12. ‘Dog Eat Dog’

Vocalist Mike Patton, meanwhile, continues to juggle many music projects.

Last year, his band Mr. Bungle released their first album in 21 years, ‘The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo’, which featured re-recorded versions of songs from their 1986 demo and two covers. And in 2021 it looks as if his other band, Dead Cross – his group with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, The Locust/Retox’s Justin Pearson, and Retox’s Michael Crain – will also release an album.

Patton told Consequence Of Sound last October that: “Tomahawk is done, and Dead Cross is in process.”