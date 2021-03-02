Tommy Cash has collaborated with Adidas on some really long shoes

Estonian rapper Tommy Cash has collaborated with Adidas Originals for the latest in their ‘Superstar’ campaign, which sees the sportswear brand working with a number of different musicians.

Cash’s striking design consists of two extremely long sneakers, one of which is black and one of which is white. The heel features a laser engraving of Cash’s autograph, while the insole features a Yin-Yang design.

“Both the ‘angel’ and the ‘devil’ live in me at the same time – two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other,” Cash said of the design. “So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly coexist with each other. Shouldn’t be too good or too bad. Balance is needed.

Advertisement

“As two opposites of Yin and Yang, forming one whole. Yes, these sneakers are different colours. After all, they reflect my mood, which changes every day. And I will proudly wear both versions of the iconic silhouette at the same time,” he continued.

On Instagram, Cash addressed the shoes’ extreme length: “WHEN I SAID TO ADIDAS THAT I WANT TO MAKE THE LONGEST SHOE IN THE WORLD AS OUR OLLAB THEY WERE LIKE WTF TOMMY. BUT 5 MONTHS LATER HERE WE ARE.”

Fans will have to enter a prize draw to win the right to purchase a pair of the strictly limited edition shoes. They can sign up via the Adidas app, with sales beginning tomorrow (March 3).

Advertisement

Cash is no stranger to provocative and unusual creative decisions. Gaining notoriety with his video for ‘Winaloto’ in which he superimposed his face onto an actual vagina, he went on to appear in videos dressed as a used tampon and an array of young blonde girls.