Tommy Lee hits back at Ted Nugent for branding him “a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict”

Tommy Lee has hit back at Ted Nugent after the Donald Trump supporter branded him “a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.”

In an interview with Blunt Force Truth, Nugent discussed his recent appearance on Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

“The producers wouldn’t let [Sammy] near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity! I said, ‘So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict’,” the conservative rocker said.

Ted Nugent? ….Is that guy even still alive? ….. I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago🖕🏼😂🖕🏼 — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) October 15, 2020

“They’re OK with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent ‘Kamp For Kids’ charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober. I said: ‘Sammy, coldcock those sons of bitches and get out and let’s do the show.’ So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the number one Sammy Hagar ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip’ show.”

His comments prompted the Mötley Crüe drummer to hit back on Twitter. “Ted Nugent? ….Is that guy even still alive? ….. I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago,” he wrote alongside two middle finger emojis.

It comes a day after Lee said he would leave the US if Donald Trump wins a second term in office next month.

When asked what he would do if Trump was president for four more years, he told The Big Issue: “Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK – I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

The drummer continued: “The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country’.”