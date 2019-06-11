Tommy Lee hits back at Courtney Love criticising Mötley Crüe movie ‘The Dirt’

The Hole frontwoman called the movie "fucking dumb"

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee has hit back at Courtney Love after she criticised the band’s recent biopic, The Dirt.

The film, based on the band’s biography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, arrived on Netflix earlier this year.

In a new article for Interview magazine, Love said she had watched the movie with some of her friends. “We watched the dumbest Netflix film ever called The Dirt,” she said. “It’s so stupid and vile about women, and just fucking dumb.”

She added that the movie was predictable, saying she was able to guess upcoming scenes and lines before they happened. “It was super fun to groan together,” she said. “We had jasmine tea. We all got our bodies worked on and watched this white rapper named Machine Gun Kelly, and we just made jokes. I was like, ‘When’s Ozzy gonna snort the ant?’ Then, within seconds, he snorted the ant. Then the Nikki Sixx character was like, ‘I have a new girlfriend. She’s sweet. She’s wonderful.’ I was like, ‘And her name is heroin.’ Two seconds later: ‘Her name is heroin.’ I was killing it.”

Now, Lee has responded to Love on Twitter. “Hey @Courteny When’s your movie coming out?” he wrote. “Oh wait…. Never!!!!!”

Critics were left similarly unimpressed by The Dirt. In a one-star review, NME said: “It’s a sanitized version of The Dirt – the Slightly Less Dirty Or Possibly Less Legally Dubious, if you will – but one which is so out of whack with modern sensibilities it’s quite astonishing it was ever made […] Forget passing the Bechdel test, The Dirt wouldn’t even pass a basic literacy test.”

Meanwhile, former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi has said he was “surprised” to be given a mention in the Netflix movie. The musician spent four years with the band when Vince Neil was removed due to personal differences.

Love recently also revealed that Hole are “definitely” talking about a reunion.