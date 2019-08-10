Tommy Lee imagines life after Donald Trump: “We are going to pay you back so fucking hard for all of this shit”

"And every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we're adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie"

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee has taken to social media to share a lengthy post about how he’d like the world to be once Donald Trump is out of office.

In a tweet, Lee called out “Trumpsters,” telling them that they had better “pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so fucking hard for all of this shit.”

Going into more detail, the Mötley Crüe drummer’s post-Trump manifesto includes “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner,” “repaint Air Force One pussy hat pink,” and “tossing birth control pills, condoms, & atheist literature from the cockpit” while flying over the Bible Belt.

He also shared that he wants all state parks “renamed Rosa Parks asap,” Confederate statues to be replaced “with BLM Leaders & Mexican immigrants,” and he’d like to turn Fox News into “a family refugee shelter” with Sean Hannity’s office repurposed into “a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons.”

Turning his focus to gun control, he said: “We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hilary Clinton.”

Lee ended his post by saying: “And every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”

