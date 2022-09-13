Tommy Lee responds to criticism of his calls for Mötley Crüe concertgoers to expose themselves

Tommy Lee has responded to to the criticism he’s faced for asking Mötley Crüe fans to expose themselves at recent live shows.

Last month saw the drummer post a full-frontal nude photograph of himself to his social media profiles. Later, Lee explained during a gig in San Antonio, Texas that he’d decided to share the image while he was “on a motherfucking bender”.

“I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick,” he told the audience. “And usually… I mean I’m a titty man, so I like to see titties. But tonight is equal-opportunity night.”

Lee continued: “Tonight I wanna see everyone’s dick. C’mon boys, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let’s go.”

The musician then invited one enthusiastic attendee to “show the whole world that motherfucking hotdog”. He refused, pointing at his partner. Lee responded: “Your wife says no? Divorce.”

At another concert in LA, Lee made light of his antics by pulling a real-life dachshund out of his shorts after asking: “You guys wanna see my wiener.” The drummer acknowledged the potential backlash to this stunt on Twitter, writing: “And by the way [PETA] no wieners were injured or harmed during this, both wieners were actually quite cozy snuggling.”

Lee once again encouraged male members of the audience to show him their genitalia at a show in Las Vegas, Nevada last Friday (September 9). He also announced that he’d set up his own OnlyFans account.

Yesterday (September 12), Lee shared a TV news segment regarding his recent behaviour that’d aired on ABC7. In the clip, one fan said it was “traumatising” to see so many people exposing themselves at the drummer’s request.

Lee added his own audio over the interview footage, saying: “What the fuck do you expect to see at a Motley Crüe concert, dude? We’ve been doing this for-fucking-ever. Jesus Christ, you fucking pussy.”

According to ABC7, the attendee in question “plans to file a police report with [the San Francisco Police Department] for the indecent exposure, and has no plans to ever return to another Motley Crüe show”.

The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up! pic.twitter.com/3iqGqgqtae — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 11, 2022

Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 11, 2022

In the caption to the video, Lee wrote: “The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up!”

He added in a separate tweet: “Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory.” You can see both posts above.

Mötley Crüe’s gig last Friday was their final stop on ‘The Stadium Tour’ which paired the band with Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Def Leppard. It marked the group’s first tour since they officially reunited in 2018.

Back in June, Tommy Lee had to leave the stage during the first of Mötley Crüe’s stadium shows after breaking his ribs while on holiday.