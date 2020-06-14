Tommy Lee says he plays drums on Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone’s ‘Tommy Lee’

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has said that he plays drums on the new Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone collaboration bearing his name.

‘Tommy Lee’ was announced earlier this week and released June 12. The title references the drummer and boasts the lyric: “Pull up with a drum like I’m Tommy Lee.”

Earlier this week, Lee spoke about the track in an interview with SiriusXM: “I’m playing drums on this Post Malone song that’s coming up – and if you can believe it, the song is called ‘Tommy Lee’.

“It’s killer. It’s basically about living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about.” Watch the music video below.

‘Tommy Lee’ currently features a minimalist trap beat, which could mean that the legendary rock drummer’s contribution is set to arrive on a later version. “The track is recorded and has some demo drums on it, but I’m going to smash over those,” Lee explained.

Speaking to NME this week (June 12), Yaweh went into more detail on the thought process behind the track. “Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a fuck and I love that,” he said. “I’ve got ‘fuck the rules’ tattooed on my neck so I kinda live by that same rule – being me and not letting anyone judge me.

“That’s what I feel about Tommy Lee. And me and Tommy Lee just got cool. It’s really cool to be cool with somebody I looked up to for so many years.”

Last week (June 6) Lee shared two new solo tracks, ‘Knock Me Down’ and ‘The Ride’.

Both see the musician teaming up with special guests. The hardcore-influenced ‘Knock Me Down’ features nu-metal rapper Kilvein, while the poppier ‘Tops’ enlists South African rapper PUSH PUSH.

They’re the first solo tracks from Lee in 15 years, with his last LP arriving in the form of 2005’s ‘Tommyland: The Ride’.