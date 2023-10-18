Tommy Lee says he used to drink “two gallons” of vodka daily

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has shared that he used to drink “two gallons” of vodka daily.

While speaking to comedian Bill Maher on Maher’s Club Random podcast, Lee shared the concerning revelation about his past drinking habits during Mötley Crüe’s heyday, saying he’s surprised how healthy he is now given his vices.

“It’s fucking crazy, alcohol is such a fucking weird one too because, fuck, it’s easy to fall in love with the way it makes you feel, where it makes you relax. And then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Fuck, it’s amazing.’ I’m drinking two gallons of vodka a day like, ‘you’re trying to kill yourself now.'”

Maher didn’t hold back in expressing his disbelief: “Gallons?! A gallon is four quarts and a quart is like a bottle of liquor. So you drank eight bottles of liquor? Are you sure?”

Tommy Lee then reaffirmed his claims, asking Maher to check with his wife on his past drinking habits. “Your liver must be made of asbestos,” Maher replied. “That’s what I’m saying. I pinch myself on a daily basis,” Lee said.

Lee added that he recently went for a health check and was surprised to get a clean bill of health: “I just did, like, the full-body scan where they do, say, head-to-toe everything. And I can’t believe that smoking, drinking, all the dumb shit or the fun shit that I’ve done…dude, the doctor was like, ‘You’re good.’”

“I was like, ‘Is that my name on there? Is there some Japanese guy in here that you have his results that you’re reading from? Because I find that fucking impossible. This is impossible.’”

Lee also revealed that the band toned down their hardcore partying in 1990 as a group when they realised that it was a path they might not recover from. Tommy Lee has also since celebrated one year of sobriety.

In April this year, Lee’s bandmate Nikki Sixx confirmed that the band are in the studio and working on new music. Taking to his Twitter page, Sixx confirmed that Crüe are writing new music – despite the acrimonious exit of co-founder Mick Mars. “We are writing,” Sixx told his followers. “The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band.”