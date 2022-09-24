Tommy Lee, Tool’s Danny Carey and more complete Taylor Hawkins Los Angeles Tribute Concert line-up

The final line-up has been revealed for next week’s Los Angeles tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – see the full list of names below.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. On September 3, together with the drummer’s family, Foo Fighters celebrated Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ is then set to take over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

A few days ahead of the show, a number of new additions including Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Tool’s Danny Carey, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen and Kesha.

The California gig will also see Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus both performing, plus members of Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.

The Los Angeles gig will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide. Find more information here.

See the full line-up below.

More names announced for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles, Sept. 27th. 5pm PT Doors Open

7pm PT Show Begins #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/P1QH1IUtS6 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 23, 2022

A statement about the shows on Foo Fighters’ website reads: “As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The London Taylor Hawkins Tribute gig featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark Ronson, Josh Homme to AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and commemorated the late Foo Fighters drummer.

“Pulling this whole thing together over the last three months, we’ve met some really amazing people,” Dave Grohl said afterwards.

Read the NME cover feature on how the night unfolded here.