Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced a new repackage album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’.

The record will be the first repackage released by the five-piece group – comprised of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai – who debuted in March 2019.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’ will see new tracks added to the tracklist that featured on TXT’s second full-length album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was released in May. No details have been announced at present regarding how many new tracks will feature on the repackage release.

In an announcement on Weverse earlier today (July 18), the group’s label Big Hit Music confirmed ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’ will be released on August 17. Pre-orders for the album will open at 11am KST (3am BST) on July 19.

Last week, reports began to appear in Korean media claiming that TXT would make a comeback in August with a new track. In response, Big Hit said that “nothing has been decided yet” and an official press release would be sent out “once the comeback is confirmed”.

In a five-star review of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, NME called the album the group’s best release to date”, as well as a record that “represents huge growth”.

“No wonder they’ve been crowned both the leaders and ‘it boys’ of K-pop’s fourth generation, two titles they’ve more than earned with their commitment to candid storytelling and forward-thinking originality,” the review continued. “Life might be bleak at the moment, but at least we have TXT to turn our many lemons into a wealth of lemonade.”

Meanwhile, TXT made their first appearance on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart earlier this month with their first English-language track ‘Magic’. They are one of only five K-pop groups to appear on the chart, following BTS, BLACKPINK, LOONA and MONSTA X.