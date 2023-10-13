Tomorrow X Together drop epic music video for ‘Chasing That Feeling’

Tomorrow X Together have returned with their new album ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’ and dropped the epic music video for its lead single, ‘Chasing That Feeling’.

‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’ marks the five-piece boyband’s third studio album and follows the release of the ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ in January.

The video for ‘Chasing That Feeling’ finds Tomorrow X Together in a film set designed to look like the streets of New York. The members each take different routes, but all follow their own ball of flaming light until they reunite. As they do so, the cityscape around them twists and contorts, adding new layers of intrigue to the video.

“My fate, come and kiss me / I just keep on chasing that feeling,” they sing on the chorus. “Though I’m marred, leave me / I just keep on chasing / Chasing that feeling.”

Alongside ‘Chasing That Feeling’, ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’ also includes the group’s recent singles ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’. The former featured Latin-pop star Anitta, while the latter saw the boyband team up with The Jonas Brothers.

Speaking to NME about their new album, Tomorrow X Together reflected on their experiences with fame. “It is reality, but I don’t think it has a negative connotation,” Beomgyu said, adding that, rather than seeing that side of their careers as a “free fall”, they have “become more greedy about bringing [our fans] better music”.

Around the release of ‘Do It Like That’, TXT teamed with Manchester City FC on Roblox. The group shared footage of them meeting the team’s Kevin De Bruyne and discussing their roots with him.

The player was also surprised to hear that the members had been together for seven years – including their trainee days – responding “Already?’ and later telling them to “keep doing what you’re doing. You’re amazing.”