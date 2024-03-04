Tomorrow X Together announce new mini-album, ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be making their long-awaited comeback this April with a new mini-album titled ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’.

The group’s label, Big Hit Music, made the announcement yesterday (March 3) though its social media channels, alongside a brief animated clip showcasing the group’s refreshed logo for the comeback.

Big Hit Music also posted to fan community Weverse that ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’, the group’s mark the sixth mini-album so far, will be released on April 1 at 6pm KST / 5am ET. However, other details such as a tracklist, title track and other visuals have yet to be revealed by the group.

The upcoming release of ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ will mark TXT’s first music in five months, with their last music being their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’. That record was led by the single ‘Chasing That Feeling’, and included the collaborations ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’, featuring Anitta and The Jonas Brothers, respectively.

‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ will also be the third installation in the boyband’s ongoing ‘minisode’ series of mini-albums. The series began with the release of ‘minisode 1: Blue Hour’ in 2020 and was continued with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in 2022.

In an interview held last year, Soobin also spoke about how TXT “went through a rough patch” at some point 2022 in an interview with Weverse Magazine. It came shortly after the release of the boyband’s new album, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’.

In other K-pop news, labelmate V of BTS also announced yesterday the upcoming release of a brand-new English single titled ‘Fri(end)s’, due out next week on March 15. It will mark his first music since he officially enlisted for mandatory South Korean military service in December 2023.