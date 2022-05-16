Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai opens up about Avril Lavigne’s response to his cover

Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai Kai has opened up about Avril Lavigne’s response to his cover of her song.

Back in February, Hueningkai covered Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’ song – something that attracted the attention of Lavigne herself. Hueningkai’s cover had come shortly after Lavigne responded to a tweet by Hueningkai, where he had referenced the Canadian singer’s early noughties hit song.

“Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon,” Hueningkai wrote to Lavigne on Twitter. She soon shared a link to the cover from the boyband’s official Twitter account, where she praised the cover as “amazing”.

Responding to that in this week’s NME Big Read, Hueningkai Kai said: “I’ve always liked ‘Sk8er Boi’ and, since our last release was influenced by rock music, I thought it was the perfect time to record and share my version of the song.

“I was really surprised by her positive feedback – I still feel honoured.”

Elsewhere in their NME interview, TXT opened up about how the band work together.

The group’s Beomgyu explained: “We’ve bonded over the same dream of making music and performing in front of people since we were young boys, and we’ve realised this dream together.

“We’re constantly spending time together. We share the same experiences, which means we see a lot of big things in the same way now, even if we didn’t always before.

“And in situations where we don’t see eye-to-eye, we know how to navigate and find middle ground. Now, we’re still working towards realising even more dreams together, which strengthens our camaraderie even more.”

Earlier this year, the band won Hero Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, after receiving 40 per cent of the public vote.