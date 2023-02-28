Tomorrow X Together release special version of ‘Happy Fools’ to celebrate fourth anniversary

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have unveiled a special new version of their ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ B-side ‘Happy Fools’.

On February 28, the K-pop quintet dropped the new version of ‘Happy Fools’ via their official YouTube channel alongside a special clip of the group performing the track.

The new version of ‘Happy Fools’, which was first released as part of their January mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ and originally featured Coi Leray trades the American rapper’s verse for a new self-written rap by member Yeonjun.

Advertisement

“Don’t wanna do my thing, I won’t regret it / I’ll be the laziest Superman so follow me / The pleasant taste of laziness / Is very sweet / A dream-like guilty pleasure is right in front of me,” they sing in the chorus.

The new video is part of TXT’s ongoing ‘2023 Dream Week’ event, which will lead up to their upcoming fourth anniversary as a group on March 4. The boyband have already released a string of special content, including rehearsal videos from their 2022 ‘Act: Love Sick’ world tour.

Last week, TXT released a re-make of the 1990s song ‘Goodbye Now’ by South Korean music duo 015B in collaboration with Naver Webtoons for the upcoming finale of Love Revolution, an original comic series on the platform.

The new collaboration arrived just a month after the release of ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, which was led by the title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “as they continue to grow as artists, TXT are giving us one thing to count on in this life: they’ll be by our side, providing the soundtrack to our pain, joy, confusion and hope.”

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ has also become the boyband’s first-ever Number One on the Billboard 200, ending the seven-week reign of SZA’s ‘SOS’ in the week ending February 2. TXT wil be kicking off their ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour with a two-night concert in Seoul this March, followed by shows across Asia and the US.