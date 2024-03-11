Tomorrow X Together announce 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour, which will kick off with concerts in Seoul this May.

Tomorrow X Together new world tour was announced today (March 11) by the boyband’s label, Big Hit Music. It will kick off with a three-date concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea from May 3 to 5.

The kick-off dates of the K-pop boyband’s 2024 tour will be made available for livestreaming, according to an announcement on TXT’s official Weverse page. Ticketing information for the shows has yet to be announced.

More dates for Tomorrow X Together’s 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour are also expected to be announced in the coming months. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Tomorrow X Together’s 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour are:

MAY 2024

03: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

04: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

05: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

‘Act: Promise’ will be TXT’s third-ever world tour, following 2023’s ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ and 2022’s ‘Act: Love Sick’. Both those tours featured legs in the US, Asia and Japan.

The quintet will also release their new mini-album, ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’, the third instalment of their ‘minisode’ series, next month. It’ll come about five months after their last music release, third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’.

