Tomorrow X Together announce Asia and US dates for Act: Sweet Mirage world tour

Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, have announced Asia and US dates for their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour – get the full list below.
The K-pop boyband will tour Asia first, kicking things off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea before heading to Singapore on April 1 and then Taipei, Taiwan four days later. They’ll then play two nights each at four locations in Japan: Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa and Aichi.
The US leg of the Act: Sweet Mirage world tour will begin May 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. They’ll then play two nights in Belmont Park, then Washington D.C.; Duluth, Minnesota; San Antonio, Texas and then finally Los Angeles.
There is “more to come”, the tour poster says, hinting at the addition of more dates at some point. Other information on the existing dates is also coming soon, Big Hit Music’s official website says. Stay tuned for more details on venues and ticket sales.
Tomorrow X Together’s Act: Sweet Mirage world tour dates are:
March
Saturday-Sunday 25-26: Seoul, South Korea
April
Saturday 1: Singapore
Wednesday 5: Taipei, Taiwan
Friday-Saturday 14-15: Osaka, Japan
Tuesday-Wednesday 18-19: Saitama, Japan
Tuesday-Wednesday 25-26: Kanagawa
Saturday-Sunday 29-30: Aichi
May
Saturday 6: Charlotte, North Carolina
Tuesday-Wednesday 9-10: Belmont Park
Tuesday 16: Washington, D.C.
Friday-Saturday 19-20: Duluth, Minnesota
Tuesday-Wednesday 23-24: San Antonio
Saturday 27: Los Angeles
TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE> 개최 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/8dbQq9CeVN#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #ACT_SWEET_MIRAGE #TXT_ASM_TOUR pic.twitter.com/Q5UgBjpdrR
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) January 16, 2023
This month, TXT will release their new mini-album, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’. It was reported last week that the group had one of the US’s top-selling albums of 2022. ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ was the 10th top-selling album in the US, based on data by Luminate, and the 3rd best-selling CD album in the US last year.