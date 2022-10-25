Big Hit Music shares update on TXT member Beomgyu’s health after he leaves mid-concert in Bangkok

Big Hit Music has given an update on Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Beomgyu’s health after he left the stage midway through the boyband’s recent Bangkok concert.

On October 23, the K-pop agency shared that the idol had suddenly felt “unwell” during the first night of TXT’s ‘Act: Lovesick’ concert in Bangkok the previous night. The singer had left the stage mid-concert, before returning on stage for the group’s final song.

“Beomgyu was feeling unwell during the Bangkok show of the Asia Tour on October 22 (ICT). Thankfully he returned to the stage and now he is taking a period of rest and focusing on recuperation after the show has been concluded,” said Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi.

The agency added that “the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all performances scheduled,” but assured fans that it “plans to schedule future activities placing the artist’s health as a top priority.”

Big Hit Music previously released a similar statement after TXT’s Atlanta concert this July, from which Beomgyu had also been absent for a few performances. “We will handle his participation in the rest of the US tour with necessary flexibility and caution,” it said at the time, preemptively informing fans that the singer may have to sit out future shows due to his health condition.

Beomgyu participated in the second night of TXT’s Bangkok concert later that day on October 23. The boyband are set to wrap up the Asia leg of their ‘Act: Lovesick’ tour later this week with a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on October 27 and 28.

TXT’s ‘Act: Lovesick’ tour first began in Seoul, South Korea in early July in support of their May mini-album ‘Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. The group later took the tour to North America, Japan and Southeast Asia. At the time of writing, it is not yet known if Big Hit Music plans to announce more concert dates.