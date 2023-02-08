TXT land first Number One on Billboard 200, recording biggest US sales week since Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have landed their first Number One spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest release ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ – recording the biggest US sales week since the release of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’.

Billboard announced Sunday (February 5) that the K-pop boyband’s latest record had debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 for the week ending February 2. It knocked SZA’s album ‘SOS’, which had spent its first seven weeks at Number 1, from the chart peak.

According to data from Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), TXT’s five-track EP had sold approximately 161,500 equivalent album units, consisting of about 152,000 traditional album sales and 9,000 equivalent album streams. The latter figure, per Billboard, is equivalent to 13.24million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ also scored the largest U.S sales week for any album since Swift’s November 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 with 1.14 million copies sold. According to Billboard, 98 per cent of sales from ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ were CD sales, which were issued in 14 collectible packages, including exclusive editions sold by US chains such as Barnes & Noble and Target, as well as the act’s webstore on Weverse.

With this, TXT are now the fifth K-pop act to ever top the Billboard 200, following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids and BLACKPINK. According to Soompi, the feat also makes the band the second K-pop act to ever chart seven different albums on the same chart, after BTS. ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ is now their third record to chart in the Top 5, after 2021’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ (which peaked at Number Five) and 2022’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ (which peaked at Number Four). It also marks their seventh entry on the chart overall.

Yesterday, it was revealed that TXT had also topped the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time, making them the first K-pop act to top the chart – which is a “weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity” – in 2023.

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ was released late last month and was led by the title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’, which features production credits from American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese and marks the group’s third collaboration with the artist. The album also featured ‘Happy Fools’, a B-side which featured American rapper Coi Leray.