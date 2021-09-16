Tomorrowland announce winter edition of their festival for 2022

Tomorrowland is set to return with a special winter edition of its festival in March 2022.

The electronic dance music-focused festival, which is usually held in Belgium, was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrowland is now aiming to return from March 19-26, 2022 by bringing back Tomorrowland Winter, which debuted back in March 2019.

The festival will take place at the Alpe d’Huez ski resort in the French Alps, with the music programme set to play out on a series of stages situated at an altitude of more than 2000m.

The first names for Tomorrowland Winter 2022 have been announced today (September 16), with Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Quintino and Yves V all set to perform.

Tickets for Tomorrowland Winter 2022 will go on sale on Saturday (September 18) from here, and you can find out more information about next year’s festival here.

Tomorrowland is set to return in its traditional guise in Belgium from July 22-24 and 29-31, 2022 – you can find out more information here.

Earlier this year, Tomorrowland staged a tribute to their winter festival by broadcasting a series of performances from the Alpe d’Huez – you can watch the event above.

Tomorrowland also staged a digital New Year’s Eve festival back in December which used 1,200 virtual fireworks, 184 virtual lasers, 2,750 virtual lights and 40,000 light cues.