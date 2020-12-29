Tomorrowland shares behind-the-scenes look at technology used in virtual New Year’s Eve festival

Tomorrowland organisers have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the technology used in its virtual New Year’s Eve festival.

The unique digital festival will take place on Thursday (December 31) in all 27 time zones in the world with performances by 28 of the best artists across four digital stages.

Over 25 DJ’s from around the world will perform via four Digital 3D platforms in a universe called ‘NAOZ’. Artists lined-up so far include David Guetta, Snoop Dogg (as DJ Snoopadelic), Diplo and many more. Check out the full timetable for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 here.

Ready to welcome millions of people from around the world, Tomorrowland is set to pull out all the stops to create an unforgettable end of year party, using 1,200 virtual fireworks, 184 virtual lasers, 2,750 virtual lights and 40,000 light cues.

On the digital festival grounds, over 950,000 virtual visitors will each have their own attributes, including 65,000 virtual flags of over 193 different countries.

Over the past few months, a team of over 200 people has been busy refining and advancing the latest technologies in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects to use for the NYE Tomorrowland special.

Festival visitors will be treated to an immersive music festival experience, combining a 3D decor and artist performances with a spectacular show featuring special effects, fireworks, laser shows and realistic crowd and sound effects.

A total of 120 computers and 30 rendering engines were used, resulting in over 1,000 rendering hours. In addition to 17 4K ultra-HD cameras, 152 virtual cameras were created, resulting in a total of 160 hours of footage.

About 250 real-life extras were hired (all COVID-19 proof) to make sure there are realistic crowd visuals and sounds, cheering, applause and singalongs – all timed according to the artists’ sets – to generate an even more immersive effect.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 will feature a number of brand-new records and exclusive unreleased IDs. There’s 21.5 hours of music and over 450 different tracks to choose from, including more than 65 unreleased IDs.

Tickets for range from €20.00-€50.00 and can be purchased here.