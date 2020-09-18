Tones and I shares ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ remix featuring blackbear

Aussie pop artist Tones and I has shared an official remix of her recent single ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ that features an added verse by singer-songwriter blackbear, who also produced the new arrangement.

The track, which is the first official remix Tones and I has released, arrives alongside an animated lyric video created by Toon53 Productions, which you can watch below:

Per a press release, Tones – real name Toni Watson – linked up with blackbear after the the ‘Dance Monkey’ hitmaker invited him to a sold-out show she was performing in Los Angeles.

“This is my first official remix and I’m so pumped to have collaborated with an artist like blackbear who I have so much love and respect for,” Watson commented on the collaboration.

blackbear echoed Watson’s sentiments, commenting: “Finally Tones And I let me have a crack at this one. I first heard it live in Los Angeles and the energy was so chaotic, all of us hearing a song about how fake we are. I fucking loved it and asked her after the show if I could do something.”

Tones and I dropped the original version of ‘Ur So F**king Cool’ back in May. It arrived after two other standalone singles, the simultaneously-released ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ and ‘Bad Child’.

Earlier this month during a virtual press conference, Tones revealed her forthcoming debut album could see the light of day within a matter of months. The LP will be comprised of older material from her early busking days along with newer material written while in lockdown.

Last month, Tones rescheduled her Australian tour, originally due to take place in May, to 2021.