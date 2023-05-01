Toni Braxton signs “all-encompassing” production deal with Lifetime

Toni Braxton has signed an “all-encompassing” production deal with US TV network Lifetime.

Last week (April 26), it was announced that the R&B singer’s Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network. Its headquarters will also reside at Lifetime’s Los Angeles offices.

“Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade,” said the 55-year-old in a statement. “My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes over the years.”

The ‘Unbreak My Heart’ singer and actress has a long-standing relationship with Lifetime and its executives. The Maryland-born singer has executively produced many shows for the network, including her own 2016 biopic Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) and the 2022 Lifetime movie The Fallen Angels Murder Club, which she starred in.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family,” added Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content at Lifetime & LMN. “We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.”

Tonight Lifetime has a double feature!!! Toni Braxton and LeAnn Rimes husband in a mystery PLUS another pair of actors in almost the same publicity pose Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friend to Die For 8/7c Fatal Fandom 10/9c #lifetimemovies #fatalfandom #fallenangelsmurderclub pic.twitter.com/eY3DwbnsFO — Lifetime Uncorked 🍷 (@LifetimeUncork) April 2, 2022

The announcement comes after Braxton shared details about her recent emergency heart surgery. Suffering from chest pains, the singer underwent surgery last September after she mistook her feelings of grief after her sister, Traci, died last year.

In other news, 2021 saw Braxton appear in the sixth season of the US version of The Masked Singer. She performed as the Pufferfish and was the third eliminated.

Braxton released her ninth solo album ‘Spell My Name’ in 2020, despite announcing her retirement from music in 2013.