Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga to share ‘MTV Unplugged’ show this month

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are set to share a new ‘MTV Unplugged show’ this month – get all the details below.

The show will see the pair playing stripped-down versions of songs from their new album ‘Love For Sale’, which is nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys.

The performance was captured earlier this year in front of an intimate crowd in New York City, and will be broadcast on December 16 as part of MTV’s ‘Love Music With MTV’ series, which will run throughout December.

Watch a trailer for the ‘MTV Unplugged’ show below:

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s ‘Love For Sale’ was released at the start of October. In a three-star review of the album upon its release, NME said: “Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”

The album received Grammy nominations for Album Of The Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The album track ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ is also nominated for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Back in August, Bennett announced his retirement from performing as he continues to live with Alzheimer’s.

The singer’s departure from the stage followed two sold-out shows he performed alongside Lady Gaga at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in summer.

Bennett publicly confirmed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis earlier this year. The 95-year-old, who has won 19 Grammy Awards in a career spanning more than 75 years, was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.