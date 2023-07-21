Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96, it has been reported.

According to Variety, the legendary crooner passed away in New York City this morning (Friday, July 21).

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He went public with his condition in early 2021, but continued to record music and sing live until he retired from performing in August of that year.

Born in New York City in 1926, Bennett won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his lengthy career, including a lifetime achievement award. He has sold more than 50million records worldwide, and is known for such hits as ‘Rags To Riches’ and ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’.

His debut album, ‘Because Of You’, came out in 1952. Bennett released over 70 albums in total. The veteran artist’s final studio recording was 2021’s ‘Love For Sale’, a collaborative collection with Lady Gaga.

Bennett and Gaga played two special shows at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2021 shortly before the former announced his retirement. The performances were captured for a TV special titled One Last Time, which later earned a nomination at the Emmys in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

The pair had previously joined forces on a 2014 duet LP called ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

During a 1965 interview with Life Magazine, Bennett’s friend, mentor and collaborator Frank Sinatra described the late star as “the best singer in the business” (via BBC News).

“He excites me when I watch him. He moves me,” Sinatra explained. “He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

Other artists to have collaborated with Bennett include Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Amy Winehouse and George Michael.

Among those to have paid tribute to Bennett on social media is Nile Rodgers. “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends,” he wrote. “They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends pic.twitter.com/eohrA6fpjI — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 21, 2023

Bennett worked as a singing waiter before going on to study music and painting at New York’s School of Industrial Art. In 1944, he was drafted into the US Army to fight in France and Germany in World War Two.

His singing career resumed after he returned home. Bennett’s earned his first Number One single in 1952 with his version of ‘Because Of You’. He would go on to chart in the US in every subsequent decade of his life.

Bennett is survived by four children – Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia – as well as his wife Susan Crow.

This is a developing story and will be updated…