Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96, it has been reported.

According to Variety, the legendary crooner passed away in New York City this morning (Friday, July 21).

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He went public with his condition in early 2021, but continued to record music and sing live until he retired from performing in August of that year.

Born in New York City in 1926, Bennett won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his lengthy career, including a lifetime achievement award. He has sold more than 50million records worldwide.

Bennett’s friend and mentor Frank Sinatra described the late star as “the best singer in the business” during a 1965 interview with Life Magazine (via BBC News).

“He excites me when I watch him. He moves me,” Sinatra explained. “He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

This is a developing story and will be updated…