Tony Bennett retires from performing after cancelling remaining tour dates

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett has announced his retirement from performing as he continues to live with Alzheimer’s.

The singer’s departure from the stage follows two sold-out shows he performed alongside Lady Gaga at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall last week.

He was set to deliver further shows later this year, but his son and manager Danny has now revealed that the shows marked Bennett’s final live performances.

There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett told Variety.

“This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

“His continued health is the most important part of this,” Danny Bennett added in his statement to Variety.

“It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”

Bennett publically confirmed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis earlier this year. The 95-year-old, who has won 19 Grammy Awards in a career spanning more than 75 years, was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

His performance with Gaga comes after the pair recently announced a new collaborative album, ‘Love For Sale’.

Gaga previously teamed up with the legendary singer on the 2014 duet record ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

Reflecting on her experience of working on ‘Cheek To Cheek’, Lady Gaga previously said that Tony Bennett “saved my life”.