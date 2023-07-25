Tony Bennett’s son and manager pays tribute to “inspirational” late singer

Tony Bennett‘s son and manager D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett has paid tribute to his “inspirational” late father.

The legendary crooner died in New York City last Friday (July 21). He was 96 years old. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but Bennett had been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

Among those to have paid their respects online are Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Joel.

Speaking to People yesterday (July 24), Danny Bennett, 69, said that Tony “imbued the essence of the American dream”.

“He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality,” Danny continued.

He went on to describe his father as “an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace”.

Danny served as Tony’s manager from 1979 up until the latter’s retirement in 2021. He is credited with reviving the singer’s career following various financial and substance abuse issues in the late ’70s.

“He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I’m simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy,” Danny added to People. Back in 2011, he told Billboard: “I don’t just handle a career, I manage a legacy.”

Following the news of Tony’s passing, his widow Susan Benedetto and Danny shared a joint statement in which they thanked “all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy”.

The message continued: “From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall [with Lady Gaga], Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

Tony Bennett, whose career spanned over eight decades, won 20 Grammys including a lifetime achievement award. He has sold more than 50million records worldwide, and is known for such hits as ‘Rags To Riches’ and ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’.

His final studio recording was 2021’s ‘Love For Sale’, a collaborative album with Lady Gaga.