Tony! Toni! Toné! to reunite for first tour in 25 years

Tony! Toni! Toné! are set to return

for their first tour in nearly 25 years this September – find details below.

The R&B and soul trio – Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley – have announced that they will be embarking on a the ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné Just Me and You’ US tour this September.

Kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 21, the group will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and many more, before finishing up in San Francisco, California on November 17.

Fans can access pre-sale here, some of which are happening now, before general sale starts Friday (June 23) at 10am EDT. You can find the full list of dates below and purchase tickets here.

Announcing the news in a press statement, Saadiq, who will also perform works from his solo career, shared: “I’ve always wanted to put my family back together. Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts.

“Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné Just Me and You Tour. General on sale this Friday. Sign up for pre-sale access: https://t.co/uc4s2azyXf pic.twitter.com/72L18Oaonq — Raphael Saadiq (@RaphaelSaadiq) June 20, 2023

Tony! Toni! Toné! disbanded back in 1996 after the release of their fourth studio album ‘House of Music’.

Saadiq, who has also worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Solange, released his debut solo album ‘Instant Village’ in 2002, followed by ‘Ray Ray’ (2004), ‘The Way I See It’ (2008) and Stone Rollin’’ (2011). Eight years later, he released 2019 album ‘Jimmy Lee’.

Around the release of his last solo album, the artist told NME that “I’ve been working on new Tonys music for about 15 years”.

Speaking about a revival at the time, he said: “I just felt like we should do something, a few songs, maybe seven or eight of them and then do a few shows. So I’m not gonna be back-back because I have way too many things going on, but as far as doing a tour and an EP or something, I’m down for that.

“I’d actually like to perform the very last record we did together, ‘House of Music’. We never toured that record so if everyone is up for it I’d like to do that and put out three new records.”

‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné Just Me and You Tour’

2023

SEPTEMBER

21 – Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

22 – Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

24 – Washington, D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

26 – Baltimore, MD, Lyric Opera House

28 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

30 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

OCTOBER

1 – Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

5 – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

8 – Cleveland, OH, State Theatre

10 – Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace

11 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

12 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

19 – Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

20 – Columbia, SC, The Township Auditorium

21 – Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theater

22 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

26 – Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

27 – New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre

28 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park

29 – Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

NOVEMBER

10 – Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

11 – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

14 – Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre

17 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic