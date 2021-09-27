Tool announce details of 2022 UK and European arena tour

Tool have announced they will return to the UK and Europe next spring for a run of arena tour dates – see the full list of shows below.
The dates come on the back of the band’s most recent album, 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, which was their first since 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” the band’s drummer Danny Carey said in a statement.
“These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
See Tool’s 2022 UK and European tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 1) at 10am local time here.
APRIL 2022
23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
25 – Oslo, Spektrum
26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
MAY 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
4 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
9 – London, The O2
12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena
13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena
23 – Prague, O2 Arena
24 – Budapest, SportAréna
In a five-star review of 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, NME praised the band’s first record in 13 years as one that richly rewards future listens.
“If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirit, the answer is also so.”
The band have since revealed that they planned to write new music while in COVID-19 quarantine, hinting at the future release of a new EP.