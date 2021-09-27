Tool announce details of 2022 UK and European arena tour

Tool have announced they will return to the UK and Europe next spring for a run of arena tour dates – see the full list of shows below.

The dates come on the back of the band’s most recent album, 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, which was their first since 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” the band’s drummer Danny Carey said in a statement.

“These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

See Tool’s 2022 UK and European tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 1) at 10am local time here.

APRIL 2022

23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

25 – Oslo, Spektrum

26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

MAY 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

4 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – London, The O2

12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

23 – Prague, O2 Arena

24 – Budapest, SportAréna

In a five-star review of 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, NME praised the band’s first record in 13 years as one that richly rewards future listens.

“If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirit, the answer is also so.”

The band have since revealed that they planned to write new music while in COVID-19 quarantine, hinting at the future release of a new EP.