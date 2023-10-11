Tool announce dates for 2024 US arena tour

Tool have announced the dates for their scheduled 2024 US arena tour – see the full list of dates below.

Yesterday (October 10), the band took to social media to announce the new dates, which will see the legendary progressive metal band perform 20 arena shows across the United States between January 10 and February 18, with support from Elder.

Tickets to the 2024 run of shows will go on sale this Friday (October 13) at 10am local time via the band’s official website – get your tickets here. The tour will also notably include the band’s first shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York since 2001.

Tool are currently on tour across North America, and are scheduled to end their current run of shows on November 22 in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are still available for purchase and can be bought here.

Tool’s 2023 and 2024 US tour dates are:

October 2023

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

13 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

15 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

16 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

18 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

23 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

November 2023

01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

05 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

07 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

08 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11– Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

January 2024

10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

February 2024

02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tool most recently released their fifth studio album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019. It marked the band’s first record together in 13 years. The album scored a glowing five-star review, with James McMahon writing for NME: “If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”