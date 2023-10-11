Tool announce dates for 2024 US arena tour

Tool have announced the dates for their scheduled 2024 US arena tour – see the full list of dates below.
Yesterday (October 10), the band took to social media to announce the new dates, which will see the legendary progressive metal band perform 20 arena shows across the United States between January 10 and February 18, with support from Elder.
Tickets to the 2024 run of shows will go on sale this Friday (October 13) at 10am local time via the band’s official website – get your tickets here. The tour will also notably include the band’s first shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York since 2001.
Tool are currently on tour across North America, and are scheduled to end their current run of shows on November 22 in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are still available for purchase and can be bought here.
Tool’s 2023 and 2024 US tour dates are:
October 2023
12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
13 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
15 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
16 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
18 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
23 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
November 2023
01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
05 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
07 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
08 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11– Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
January 2024
10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
February 2024
02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Tool most recently released their fifth studio album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019. It marked the band’s first record together in 13 years. The album scored a glowing five-star review, with James McMahon writing for NME: “If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”