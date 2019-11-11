Tool add new North American ‘Fear Inoculum’ tour dates for 2020
The dates will follow a current run of dates stateside
Tool have added a new run of North American tour dates in early 2020.
The new dates join a current run of tour dates behind their new album ‘Fear Inoculum’ which run through November.
The band are on tour until November 25, and will hit the road again on January 10, beginning the run with two shows in San Diego, California before the tour finishes up on February 1 in New Orleans.
‘Fear Inoculum’, the band’s first album in 13 years, was described by NME‘s James McMahon as “a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens” in a five-star review.
“As with releases previous, there are wrinkles that will only emerge after the record is lived with and absorbed. But if you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”
View Tool’s complete upcoming North American touring schedule below.
November 2019
11th Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12th Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
14th Boston, MA @ TD Garden
16th Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
18th Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
19th Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
21st Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
22nd Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
24th Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
25th Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
January 2020
10th San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12th San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
15th Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
17th Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
18th Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
21st Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
22nd Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
28th Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
29th Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
31st Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
February 2020
1st – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center