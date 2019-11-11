Tool add new North American ‘Fear Inoculum’ tour dates for 2020

The dates will follow a current run of dates stateside

Tool have added a new run of North American tour dates in early 2020.

The new dates join a current run of tour dates behind their new album ‘Fear Inoculum’ which run through November.

The band are on tour until November 25, and will hit the road again on January 10, beginning the run with two shows in San Diego, California before the tour finishes up on February 1 in New Orleans.

‘Fear Inoculum’, the band’s first album in 13 years, was described by NME‘s James McMahon as “a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens” in a five-star review.

“As with releases previous, there are wrinkles that will only emerge after the record is lived with and absorbed. But if you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”

View Tool’s complete upcoming North American touring schedule below.

November 2019

11th Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12th Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

14th Boston, MA @ TD Garden

16th Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

18th Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

19th Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

21st Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

22nd Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

24th Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

25th Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

January 2020

10th San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12th San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

15th Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

17th Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

18th Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

21st Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

22nd Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

28th Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

29th Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

31st Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

February 2020