Forget the beef, Tool and Justin Bieber sound great together on ‘Love Your Parabola’ mashup

So a collabo finally happened... well, sort of

A Tool and Justin Bieber mashup has been released in the wake of their ‘beef’ – listen to the new track below.

The mashup comes after Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan responded in an unimpressed manner to the pop star revealing that he was a big fan of his band.

During a road trip, Bieber posted some lyrics to his Instagram story, challenging his followers to guess what a song was.

“Don’t look it up please, I’m curious if any of you know it,” he wrote. The lyrics he quoted were “Who are you to wave your finger?/You must have been out of your head/Eyehole deep in muddy waters/You practically raised the dead,” from ‘The Pot’. The track featured on Tool’s 2006 album, ‘10,000 Days’.

Keenan responded about Bieber’s fandom on Twitter, writing, “#bummer”, suggesting he was not impressed by his star follower.

Bieber’s wife, Hailey then hit back writing: “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope you find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

Now, attempting to squash the so-called beef, DJ Cummerbund has blended together Tool’s ‘Parabola’ with Bieber’s Ed Sheeran-penned ‘Love Yourself’ to create a mashup titled ‘Love Your Parabola’. Featuring Bieber singing over the heavy backdrop of Tool’s ‘Lateralus’ track, the mashup also includes a verse from Ludacris’ 2001 hit ‘Area Codes’.

“It’s about time Justin Bieber and Tool squashed their beef and collaborated on a song,” the mashup’s description reads. “Thankfully Ludacris was there to mediate.”

Listen to ‘Love Your Parabola’ below:

‘10,000 Days’ is the most recent Tool album, but the metallers will finally release a new album on August 30, titled ‘Fear Inoculum’. The band previewed several new songs when they headlined Download in June.