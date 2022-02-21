Tool anger fans by selling signed vinyl for £600

Tool have angered their fans by announcing plans to sell an ultra-deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum’ for $810 (£595).

The album will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. For $810, the collection includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. The sets have also been autographed.

The band made the announcement on their Instagram, posting a video of the full set and writing “There’s some late-breaking news from the band.”

While fans have expressed their excitement at owning the Tool vinyl, many are annoyed by the high price tag. One person commented on the band’s Instagram post: “Any chance of a non-silly variant to, you know, just be able to listen to on a record player?”

Tool released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their fifth studio album, in August of 2019. In a five-star review, NME praised the album as “a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer [Maynard James] Keenan has ever committed to tape.”

The band recently resumed touring in support of ‘Fear Inoculum’, following their world tour being cut short in March 2020. Tool singer Maynard James Keenan himself contracted the virus twice in 2020, noting in an interview last February that he wound up in the ER during his second bout.

In January, the band performed ‘Culling Voices’ from the album for the first time. Fan-shot footage from the gig shows four members of Tool seated at the front of the stage. Drummer Danny Carey is seen playing the guitar at the start of the song, marking the first time he has ever played anything that isn’t drums or percussion at a Tool show.

The band are scheduled to tour the UK and Europe later in the year, starting in Copenhagen on April 23, before finishing up in Budapest on May 24. They’ll also be serving as one of the headliners of Bonnaroo alongside Stevie Nicks and J. Cole.