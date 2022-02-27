Tool announce unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set for £485 less than signed version

Tool have announced details of a regular, unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set, on sale for £485 less than the controversial signed edition.

After it was announced earlier this week, the $810 (£600) signed box set of the band’s 2019 album, which will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their current US tour, fans expressed their annoyance at the high price tag.

The band appeared to lower the price to $750 (£560) at later shows, but it was then revealed that the $60 price drop was due to a particular venue on the tour not charging service fees and taxes.

Following the controversy surrounding the deluxe edition, the band have now announced a regular, unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set, due for release on April 8 for the significantly reduced price of $169.98 (£127).

The new, cheaper box set appears to feature all the same goodies as the original – five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other, all under the creative direction of Adam Jones – and the only thing missing is the autographs.

Elsewhere, another reissue is in the works from the band, with plans shared this week for a 30th anniversary reissue of 1992 EP ‘Opiate’.

The reissue will feature a re-imagined and extended version of the title track (available to stream from March 1), alongside a short film and 46-page art book featuring behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, interviews and more, available on March 18.

Tool released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their fifth studio album, in August of 2019. In a five-star review, NME praised the album as “a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer [Maynard James] Keenan has ever committed to tape.”

The band recently resumed touring in support of ‘Fear Inoculum’, following their world tour being cut short in March 2020