Tool are releasing a deluxe edition of ‘Fear Inoculum’

It's coming real soon

Tool have announced plans to release a new deluxe version of their recent album ‘Fear Inoculum’.

The expanded book edition will include 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56 page booklet with additional never-before-seen artwork, a download of the immersive video for ‘Recusant Ad Infinitum’ and a CD.

You can pre-order the new edition, which is out on December 13, here.

The band are on tour in the US until November 25, and will hit the road again on January 10, beginning the run with two shows in San Diego, California before the tour finishes up on February 1 in New Orleans.

‘Fear Inoculum’, the band’s first album in 13 years, was described by NME‘s James McMahon as “a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens” in a five-star review.

“As with releases previous, there are wrinkles that will only emerge after the record is lived with and absorbed. But if you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”

Meanwhile, drummer Danny Carey recently said the band have “tons of material” for a new album.

“We have tons of material. It’s not going to take 12 years, or if it does, I’ll probably be so old I probably can’t pick up my sticks any more! But my hope is we’ll do another record and just keep moving forward,” he said.

The band’s frontman Maynard James Keenan has previously blamed the long gap between Tool albums on his bandmates’ indecisiveness.

Speaking last year, he said: “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write. Their process is very analytical.”