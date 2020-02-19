Tool debut their Grammy-winning song ‘7empest’ live in Sydney, Australia

Tool played ‘7empest’, the Grammy-winning song from their latest album ‘Fear Inoculum’, live for the first time in Sydney, Australia last night (February 18).

Performing their second sold-out show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the American art rock heavyweights treated their audience to the live premiere of the 15-minute track from their 2019 album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, which was their first new record in 13 years.

Songs from ‘Fear Inoculum’ made up the bulk of Tool’s second Sydney concert, which ran more than two hours long. ‘7empest’ was the penultimate song of the set.

Just last month, Tool won a Grammy for ‘7empest’, securing the Best Metal Performance gong over Death Angel, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Candlemass (featuring Tony Iommi).

Watch fan-captured snippets of ‘7empest’ performed live in Sydney below.

Sydney experienced a tumultuous storm during Tool’s set, inspiring singer Maynard James Keenan to reportedly joke with his audience that they “had summoned” it.

Tool will continue their Australian tour in support of ‘Fear Inoculum’ at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Thursday, February 20, before continuing onto Melbourne for two shows. Supporting Tool on tour in Australia is San Diego industrial artist Author & Punisher.

Last month, Tool performed a tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died on January 7, in a concert in San Diego.