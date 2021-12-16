Tool drummer Danny Carey hurled a homophobic slur during an alleged assault at Kansas City Airport, police have claimed.

The musician was arrested on Sunday (December 12) after law enforcement received a report of a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal”, TMZ reported earlier this week.

Carey is suspected of getting into a physical altercation with a male security employee. He has since been released on bond. Officers told TMZ that a police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, meaning that potential charges could follow.

Now, Billboard has obtained a citation from Kansas City Airport Police.

“[Carey] did intentionally cause … unlawful, offensive contact upon [name redacted] by yelling at the complainant, ‘You’re a fucking f****t’ repeatedly, and jabbed the complainant in the chest repeatedly,” it reads.

The citation goes on to claim that the musician “intentionally inflict[ed] injury” upon the complainant.

Carey is due to appear in court on January 12, with Tool scheduled to be out on their 2022 US tour at that time. The group don’t have a show booked for that day but have concerts on January 11 and 13.

Following the incident, footage emerged of Carey’s subsequent arrest. In the clip, which was posted by TMZ, the drummer told the person filming to “videotape all of this” and repeatedly asked one officer, “Who did I assault?”.

Two police officers then pinned Carey to the wall outside the airport terminal as they put him in handcuffs. “Quit resisting now!” one shouted.

Carey had been in his home state of Kansas over the weekend to play drums in the stands with the University of Kansas band during the school’s home basketball game against the University of Missouri.

Tool, who released their latest album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019, will hit the road for a UK and European area tour in the spring. They’ll perform at The O2 Arena in London on May 9.