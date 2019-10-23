Tool fan unwittingly asks Eddie Van Halen to take his photo at show

His son said it was "his favourite moment from the show"

A Tool fan has amused the metal community on Twitter by asking Eddie Van Halen to take his photo at a show without realising.

In support of their long-awaited and universally-acclaimed 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum‘, Tool’s current world tour called at Los Angeles on Monday night – where Wolf Van Halen was in attendance with his father, the metal icon and Van Halen guitarist Eddie.

After the show, one of the fans in attendance asked Eddie if he would take a photo of him in front of the stage – with seemingly no idea who the legend he’d just handed his phone over to was.

“A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked,” Wolf wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the incident, “and that was my favourite moment from the Tool show last night.”

A number of fans then shared their amusement…

This comes after Eddie Van Halen recently underwent surgery for throat cancer, according to reports. It is said that the treatment process has been largely effective, helping Van Halen keep the “disease in check”.

Van Halen last performed together in 2015, and frontman David Lee Roth recently said that the band were “finished”.

Speaking on Detroit radio station WRIF, Roth said: “I think Van Halen’s finished and this [solo project] is the next phase,” he replied. “I’ve inherited the band de facto — whatever that means,” he continued. “I think it means if you inherit it, ca

As for Tool, the band have said that they have “tons of material” for a new album – sparking hopes that it won’t be another 13 years for a new release.