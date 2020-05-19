GAMING  

Tool guitarist Adam Jones shares demo recording of ‘Descending’

The track comes from their 2019 record 'Fear Inoculum'

By Caleb Triscari
Adam Jones of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival.
Adam Jones of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival. CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images.

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has posted an excerpt of a demo recording of the track ‘Descending’ on his Instagram account. ‘Descending’ was a track off the band’s most recent album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first record in more than a decade.

Listen to the demo recording of ‘Descending’ below:

Early comp of what is now descending. 🔲 Writing music 🔲 Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward)🤘🏽 Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally. *The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones 🎧 ~enjoy friends 💕

Jones also touched on the creative process behind the track, explaining that bassist Justin Chancellor was the mastermind behind the track’s unusual 7/8 time signature.

“Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the three of us tear them apart like wolves while [Danny Carey] stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward),” Jones explained in the Instagram post.

“Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally.”

Earlier this month, Jones posted a tutorial on how to play the guitar line from ‘Pneuma’, saying the track is “not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying”.

Tool have also revealed they plan to write a new EP while social distancing measures are in place.

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together — Justin and I, and [guitarist] Adam [Jones] — maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else,” drummer Danny Carey said.

