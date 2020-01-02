Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down members join forces for star-studded jam session

Tool‘s Justin Chancellor, Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and System Of A Down‘s Shavo Odadjian recently joined forces for a star-studded jam session.

The trio joined forces last weekend as part of an apparent birthday celebration for Smith’s wife Nathalie – with Odadjian sharing photos from the session on Instagram.

One photo shows the Tool bassist playing an electronic drum kit while Smith and Odadjian take to the guitar and bass, respectively.

“Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night,” Odadjian posted on Instagram. “@misteradriansmith from@ironmaiden and #justinchancellorfrom @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time.”

Last year, Odadjian said that System Of A Down have some “really great” ideas down for new material, though “creative differences” are still hindering progress on a potential full-length.

Two years ago, we got together, the three of us – minus Serj, because, at the time, he was doing a lot of solo stuff – and we were, like, ‘We don’t wanna wait around. Let’s just get in there and see what we can do’,” he said. “And we got in and wrote about 10 or 11 songs.

“It was really good. It came out really great. And I hope to one day go back to those and use some of Serj’s stuff. I know Serj’s got some stuff.”

System Of A Down will also tour Europe from June 2020.