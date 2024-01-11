Tool may release new EP instead of album, says drummer Danny Carey

Tool‘s Danny Carey has shared that the band may be releasing an EP instead of an album.

The LA group – comprised of of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Carey – released their fifth and most recent studio record, ‘Fear Inoculum’, in 2019. It came 13 years after its predecessor, 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’.

Back in October, Chancellor teased that fans won’t be waiting as long for Tool’s next LP. While appearing on The Vinyl Guide podcast, he said the band have already “got many ideas cooking” for the new album, but confirmed that they “haven’t recorded anything yet”.

In a new interview with Revolver, both Chancellor and Carey provided updated as to what the band are up to, sharing that they have started jamming and gathering ideas, hoping to hit the studio once they finish their tour.

“It’ll be different this time. Everyone’s life is different, and everyone’s expectations are different,” Chancellor said. “Time is precious now, so you try and look for ways to be more efficient with the process. We’ve had a lot of discussion about that and how we can bring a new record to fruition in a slightly different way.”

Carey added: “Our filter system is pretty intense. If it gets by the four of us in the band, then we figure it’s going to work. It’s a really painstaking process that we go through to finish [an album], and get it where we are all completely convicted.”

He continued: “It pays off in the long run because we never really get tired of performing our songs. It gives rise to a vehicle that we can all believe in.”

He also shared that he embraces change and touched on the fact that the majority of the tracks on ‘Fear Inoculum’ were pretty long.

“Who knows? It could flip-flop and we could just go back to doing an Undertow [type of] record. That’s kind of appealing to me. I always like change, whatever direction it goes,” he said.

The band have also thought about the idea of releasing an EP rather than a full album as a way to have music out in the world sooner. All of the members have been contributing to musical ideas with Carey saying “it’s going well so far.”

He continued: “We’re free agents now. We aren’t signed to a label anymore. We are free to do whatever we want.”

In other Tool news, the band recently announced a series of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off later in the year. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

TOOL’s European tour dates are:

MAY

25 – Hannover, DE ZAG Arena

27 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

30 – Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

JUNE

1 – Manchester, UK AO Arena

3 – London, UK The O2

5 – Paris, FR Accor Arena

8 – Berlin, DE Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10 – Wien, AT Wiener Stadthalle

11 – Kraków, PL Tauron Arena

13 – Budapest, HU BudapestAréna

18 – Köln, DE Lanxess Arena

20 – Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

22 – Copenhagen, DK CopenHell

25 – Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

27 – Oslo, NO Tons of Rock