Tool’s Maynard James Keenan says he doesn’t have a problem with Justin Bieber, but he’s surrounded by “crap”

The frontman had a less than positive reaction when the pop star he was a fan of his band earlier this year

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan has spoken about his brief spat with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, saying he doesn’t have a problem with the pop star.

Bieber had revealed he was a Tool fan in July when he posted lyrics to their song ‘The Pot’ on his Instagram story and asked his fans if they knew the song.

Responding to a news story on the pop star’s fandom, Keenan tweeted, “#bummer”, attracting attention from Bieber’s wife, Hailey.

Now, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, the Tool frontman has discussed the incident. “He’s probably a good kid,” Keenan said. “It’s the crap that surrounds him. He was never armed with the tools to handle it. And the people surrounding him are monsters.

“God bless him, he’s a product of those things that we’ve spoken about numerous times on every project I’ve ever done.”

He continued to explain that his “#bummer” reaction wasn’t actually aimed at Bieber himself, but “the ocean of shit that’s going to follow because he couldn’t just be a quiet Tool fan”. “I know the flood’s coming from the people that don’t get it, and the people that think they do, and they’re going to argue with each other,” he said. “And it’s going to be stupid. And it doesn’t matter. And this poor kid’s caught right in the crosshairs, as he was, as he is.”

Meanwhile, Tool released their latest album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, last month. The record marks the band’s first release in 13 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: “In places, it’s a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer Keenan has ever committed to tape, with many lines exiting the vocalist’s lips closer to the honey daubed croon of Keenan’s ‘other’ band (or one of them) A Perfect Circle than the coarse rasp of yore.”