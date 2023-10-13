Tool planning new album after tour: “We’ve got many ideas cooking”

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has revealed that the band plan to work on a new album following their upcoming tour.

The LA group released their fifth and most recent studio record, ‘Fear Inoculum’, in 2019. It came 13 years after its predecessor, 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’. During a recent appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast, Chancellor teased that fans won’t be waiting as long for Tool’s next LP.

He said the band have already “got many ideas cooking” for the new album, but confirmed that they “haven’t recorded anything yet”.

Advertisement

“But we’re quite busy until after the spring of next year touring. So once that’s done we’re gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together,” Chancellor explained.

The bassist told the podcast that Tool have had “a few pretty decent sessions of writing”, adding: “So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”

When asked whether Tool are sitting on any unreleased music, Chancellor replied: “Tonnes from the last album. We have tonnes of ideas. But not recorded to the standard that we’d put on an album. Just kind of… lots of demoed stuff. And just tonnes of ideas that are just stored away.”

Shortly after the release of ‘Fear Inoculum’, drummer Danny Carey said he hoped Tool would get back in the studio sooner rather than later to “knock out another record”. He added: “It’s not going to take 12 years.”

Tool are currently out on a North American headline tour, which is due to end on November 22 in Toronto. Earlier this week, the band announced further US arena dates for early 2024. You can find ticket information here.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Tool’s previous album, NME wrote: “If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirit, the answer is also so.”