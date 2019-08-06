Tool reveal artwork for new album ‘Fear Inoculum’

Band are also teasing further details on their first album in 13 years in the coming days

Tool have unveiled the artwork for their forthcoming album ‘Fear Inoculum’.

The band took to Instagram to reveal the cover for their first album in 13 years. They also revealed that the album’s title track will be released on Wednesday (August 7), to coincide with the launch of pre-orders. You can view the post below.

In an interview with Guitar World, guitarist Adam Jones also said the album, which is out on August 30, contains seven tracks and two transitions spanning 85 minutes in length. While writing the album, Jones said he and the band were heavily inspired by the number seven.

“I took a picture pointing to the number seven while we were recording, and a lot of the riffs [bassist] Justin [Chancellor] and I brought in were in seven,” Jones said. “You don’t really go, ‘I’m going to write a riff in seven!’…Without being too descriptive about the concept, the main thing is that the seven beat just kept coming up, and riffs in seven kept coming up. It was really weird!”

“Then [singer] Maynard [James Keenan] told me about a whole concept he had about the number seven. We were all, like, ‘Oh my God! This is too weird!’ Then Alex Grey [Tool album artist] basically said the same thing and he has a concept that will reveal itself through video.”

Tool recently posted their full back catalogue online to stream. Following the release, ‘Lateralus’ went to Number 1 on the iTunes albums chart.

Meanwhile, members of Tool, Korn, Judas Priest, Linkin Park and several other bands recently signed a brief in support of Led Zeppelin, whose years-long copyright case over the opening guitar riff of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ will return to court next month.