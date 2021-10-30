Tool reveal Brass Against as support for 2022 UK and European tour

Tool have announced that New York collective Brass Against will support them on their upcoming UK and European tour.

The group’s covers of Tool’s ‘The Pot’ and ‘Lateralus’ had caught the attention of the metal band, who have since invited them to open their shows.

“This is so fun to write…” posted Brass Against online. ​”We are the special guests on Tool’s European tour in the spring!!”

Tool added: “Brass Against captured our attention after posting their covers of The Pot, Lateralus, and more. We’re excited to share that they’ll be joining us for our spring 2022 European tour.”

The arena shows next year come on the back of the band’s most recent album, 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’, which was their first since 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” the band’s drummer Danny Carey said in a statement last month.

“These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Meanwhile, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared an emotional post in the summer revealing his wife’s battle with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post in August, Keenan revealed that Jennifer Lei Li Keenan first found a lump in November 2020 and was diagnosed on Christmas Eve that year.

“She didn’t collapse into a pile of self pity. She didn’t launch into an entitlement rage. She didn’t act out in any self destructive manner,” he said when his wife first learned of her diagnosis.

“Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it. And when there were things she couldn’t do on her own, she asked for help.”

He went on to praise his wife adding: “She’s successfully navigated both the chemo and the surgery, and now begins the radiation. And all without whining or bitching. She is my rock. She is my muse. She is my ALL. Be like Jen. Happy Birthday, My Love. Cheers to this one and many more.”

Read NME‘s five-star review of Tool’s latest album here.