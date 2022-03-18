Tool share clip of first video in over 15 years

Tool have shared their first video in 15 years today (March 18) – watch the video clip for ‘Opiate²’ below.

‘Opiate²’ is a re-imagined and extended version of Tool’s 1992 single ‘Opiate’, with both the song and video marking the 30th anniversary of the EP of the same name’s release.

‘Opiate²’ soundtracks a 10-plus minute short film created by visual artist Dominic Hailstone and guitarist Adam Jones. The disc also features “interviews and insights from special guests” and will come with a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes photos.

The biggest difference between the original song and the reimagined version is structural, with an extended section allowing drummer Danny Carey to hit his skins for longer. It also sounds sharper, showcasing instruments more clearly in the mix.

The band shared a three-minute preview of the Blu-Ray short film, which you can watch below. The full film is released on Blu-ray today and you can order a copy here.

Meanwhile, Tool recently announced details of a regular, unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set, on sale for £485 less than the controversial signed edition.

In February, it was announced that a signed box set of the band’s 2019 album, which will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their current US tour, would retail for $810 (£600), much to the annoyance of fans.

The band appeared to lower the price to $750 (£560) at later shows, but it was then revealed that the $60 price drop was due to a particular venue on the tour not charging service fees and taxes.

Tool recently performed their 1993 song ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years at a show in the US.

The Los Angeles band played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on March 3 and midway through the 12-song setlist, Tool surprised the crowd by playing the title track from their debut studio album for the first time since April 2002 (via Setlist.FM).

Tool’s latest studio album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, came out back in 2019 – check out NME‘s five-star review here.