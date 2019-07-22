Tool’s first album in 13 years will come out next month

It will be the band's first new album since 2006's '10,000 Days'

Tool have released a new teaser trailer ahead of the release of their fifth studio album, confirming the record is due out next month.

The album, out August 30, is expected to include new songs ‘Invincible’ and ‘Descending’, both of which Tool have performed live at recent shows (including when they headlined Download Festival in June), and the silent teaser clip gives a glimpse of a new logo design for the legendary metal band.

NME awarded Tool’s comeback appearance at Download last month four stars, praising drummer Danny Carey’s performance.

“A sprawling skirmish of noise, full of complex time signatures and psychedelic droning guitars as drummer Danny Carey literally takes out every malevolent feeling he’s ever had on his kit,” said NME‘s Anita Bhagwandas.

“His skill and talent shine through tonight – when he hits the skins it feels like it’s penetrating through your skull into the back of your head.”

The new Tool album was reportedly produced by Joe Barresi and mastered by Bob Ludwig, who worked on the band’s last album, 2006’s 10,000 Days. But apart from that, details remain scarce, with the long gap between Tool albums making it hard to predict what we can expect musically.

One thing is for certain: Justin Bieber won’t be providing guest vocals on any of the tracks. In several social media posts, Bieber has revealed himself to be a big Tool fan. However, lead singer Maynard James Keenan recently dismissed Bieber’s fandom in a scathing tweet.

James Keenan has previously blamed the long gap between Tool albums on his bandmates’ indecisiveness. Speaking last year, he said: “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write. Their process is very analytical.”