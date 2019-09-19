Tool have “tons of material” for a new album, says drummer Danny Carey

Could a 'Fear Inoculum' follow-up be on the way soon?

Tool drummer Danny Carey has said the band have “tons of material” for a new album.

The Los Angeles band released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first album in 13 years, last month.

It now looks like they’re well on the way with a follow-up to the album, with Carey revealing that they have plenty of material knocking around for a new record.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the drummer spoke of the band’s plans moving forward, saying: “It’s hard to say. We’re going to tour on this probably for two or three years at least, I imagine. It feels like what we’ve done on every album, and then I guess we’ll see where we’re sitting after that.”

He went on to add that he hopes that the band will get in the studio soon to “knock out another record.”

“We have tons of material. It’s not going to take 12 years, or if it does, I’ll probably be so old I probably can’t pick up my sticks any more! But my hope is we’ll do another record and just keep moving forward.”

The band’s frontman Maynard James Keenan has previously blamed the long gap between Tool albums on his bandmates’ indecisiveness. Speaking last year, he said: “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write. Their process is very analytical.”

In a five-star review of ‘Fear Inoculum’, NME‘s James McMahon said: “The Los Angeles progressive group’s first album in 13 years is, at times, a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens. They are the ‘feeling person’s’ metal band.”