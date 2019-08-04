Tool top iTunes albums chart following back catalogue’s arrival on streaming sites

They're also dominating the top 10 for track downloads

Tool‘s album ‘Lateralus’ is currently Number 1 on the iTunes albums chart, after the band made their entire back catalogue available to stream online.

The LA outfit uploaded a link to their social media pages earlier this week, allowing fans to play ‘The Full Catalog’ via their preferred streaming platform. ‘Opiate’, ‘Undertow’, ‘Ænima’, ‘Lateralus’, and ‘10,000 Days’ are now featured on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major music sites.

Just days after their digital release, the group’s third record – 2001’s ‘Lateralus’ – is now topping the albums chart on Apple Music’s iTunes. The album, which contains the singles ‘Schism’ and ‘Parabola’, has seen off competition from Billie Eilish and the soundtracks to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Lion King, and The Greatest Showman.

What’s more, five Tool tracks are currently in iTunes’ top 10 downloaded songs chart. ‘Schism’, ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Stinkfist’, ‘Ænema’, and ‘Vicarious’ are all featured alongside the likes of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’.

Meanwhile, Tool’s fifth album ‘Fear Inoculum’ is due to arrive on August 30. It is expected to include new songs ‘Invincible’ and ‘Descending’, both of which have been performed live at recent shows. The LP will be their first in 13 years.

In July, Tool made their UK live return with an appearance at Download Festival. In a four-star review of the show, NME described the set as “a sprawling skirmish of noise, full of complex time signatures and psychedelic droning guitars”, while hailing drummer Danny Carey’s performance in particular.

The new Tool album was reportedly produced by Joe Barresi and mastered by Bob Ludwig, who worked on the band’s previous full-length, 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’. Further details on the upcoming project currently remain scarce.