Tool’s full back catalogue is finally available to stream online

Their fifth album and first since 2006's '10,000 Days' is also out later this month

Tool have finally posted their full back catalogue online to stream.

The band posted a link on Facebook for fans to select which streaming service they wish to listen to all of their material – ‘Opiate’, ‘Undertow’, ‘Ænima’, ‘Lateralus’ and ‘10,000 Days’. You can click on the link below.

“Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” frontman Maynard James Keenan said. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

Meanwhile, Tool’s fifth album ‘Fear Inoculum’ is due for release on August 30. It is expected to include new songs ‘Invincible’ and ‘Descending’, both of which Tool have performed live at recent shows (including their recent performance at Download Festival in June). It is their first album in 13 years.

NME awarded Tool’s comeback appearance at Download four stars, praising drummer Danny Carey’s performance.

“A sprawling skirmish of noise, full of complex time signatures and psychedelic droning guitars as drummer Danny Carey literally takes out every malevolent feeling he’s ever had on his kit,” said NME‘s Anita Bhagwandas.

“His skill and talent shine through tonight – when he hits the skins it feels like it’s penetrating through your skull into the back of your head.”

The new Tool album was reportedly produced by Joe Barresi and mastered by Bob Ludwig, who worked on the band’s last album, 2006’s 10,000 Days. But apart from that, details remain scarce, with the long gap between Tool albums making it hard to predict what we can expect musically.